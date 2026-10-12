Dr Madhumita Barooah Appointed Vice-Chancellor of Assam Women’s University

Guwahati: Dr Madhumita Barooah has been appointed Vice-Chancellor of Assam Women’s University in Jorhat, according to a notification issued by the Governor’s Secretariat at Lok Bhavan, Guwahati.

The appointment was made by the Chancellor of Assam Women’s University under Sections 13(1) and 11(2) of the Assam Women’s University Act, 2013, as amended. As per notification, Dr Barooah will assume office from the date she takes charge and will serve a five-year term in accordance with Section 11(5) of the Act.

Her salary, emoluments and other terms and conditions of service will be governed by the existing rules and regulations. The notification further states that her performance will be assessed by the Chancellor every two years.

The notification was issued by S. S. Meenakshi Sundaram, Commissioner and Secretary to the Governor of Assam.

The Registrar of Assam Women’s University has been directed to make the necessary arrangements to facilitate Dr Barooah’s assumption of office.

Copies of the notification have also been forwarded to the relevant state and central government departments, the University Grants Commission (UGC) and other concerned authorities for information and necessary action.

Dr Barooah’s appointment comes as the university continues its role in advancing higher education for women in Assam. Her five-year tenure will formally begin once she assumes charge of the office.