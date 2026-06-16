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Prominent Figures Meet Assam CM at Lok Sewa Bhawan

Delegations from education, media, industry and culture shares ideas on Assam’s growth as citizens congratulate CM on second consecutive term
Prominent Figures Meet Assam CM Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma at Lok Sewa Bhawan
Delegations from education, media, industry and culture congratulate Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on his second consecutive term
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Guwahati: A delegation of distinguished personalities representing various sectors, including education, journalism, industry, culture, and social service, met with Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma at the Lok Sewa Bhawan today.

The prominent citizens extended their warm wishes and heartfelt congratulations to the Chief Minister on the continuation of his second consecutive term in office.

The meeting served as a platform for a meaningful exchange of ideas focused on Assam's growth and overall development. The dignitaries shared valuable insights and suggestions on how to further the state's progress across diverse sectors.

Expressing his deep gratitude for their unwavering support, good wishes, and constructive ideas, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasised the importance of collective effort. He sought the continued cooperation and active participation of all stakeholders and citizens to sustain the momentum of Assam's comprehensive development journey.

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Himanta Biswa Sarma
Assam CM
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