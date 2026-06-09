Assam: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma assures AISP Cell on CGHS issues

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MANGALDAI: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has assured a delegation of the All India Services Pensioners’ Cell (AISP Cell), Assam-Meghalaya Cadre, Assam Unit, that he will personally take up their long-pending CGHS-related grievances with the Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare. A four-member delegation called on the chief minister at his office chamber on Sunday and submitted two memoranda highlighting issues affecting over 1.5 lakh CGHS beneficiaries in Assam and across the North-East region. The primary demand of the delegation is the upgradation of Guwahati from Tier-II to Tier-I city under the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) on a special consideration basis.

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