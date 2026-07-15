Protest at Manipur Over Alleged Operation at Naga Army Camp

Guwahati: Tension gripped Manipur's Senapati town on the night of 14th July after reports of a confrontation between the Assam Rifles and the Naga Army near the Huthrong Brigade Headquarters, a designated Naga Army camp under the jurisdiction of Oklong village.

As per sources, the unrest was triggered after reports circulated that security forces were planning to conduct an operation at the Naga Army camp in Oklong village. Messages regarding the alleged standoff began circulating on social media at around 9.02 pm, urging members of the public to gather at Senapati town's traffic point for what was described as "necessary action".

After the viral messages, a large crowd assembled before marching towards the Assam Rifles Company Operating Base (COB), demanding that the security force withdraw from the Oklong area.

During the protest, a parked Alto car outside the COB gate was set on fire, while a nearby waiting shed was also torched by the protesters.

The situation initially appeared to calm after reports emerged that the Assam Rifles had withdrawn from Oklong. However, while security personnel were returning, some protesters allegedly overturned an Assam Rifles truck and set two Assam Rifles Gypsy vehicles ablaze.

Security forces reportedly fired tear gas shells to disperse the crowd and bring the situation under control.

No official statement has yet been issued regarding the reported confrontation or the alleged operation at the Naga Army camp. Police have stepped up security in the area, and the situation is being closely monitored.

Further details are awaited.