Magnitude 3.9 earthquake strikes Manipur’s Kamjong district; no damage reported

IMPHAL: An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 struck Manipur's Kamjong district in the early hours of Monday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at 6:32:10 am IST at a depth of 80 kilometres.

The quake's epicentre was located at latitude 24.705 North and longitude 94.222 East, around 31 kilometres east-southeast (ESE) of Imphal in Kamjong district.

"EQ of M: 3.9, On: 13/07/2026 06:32:10 IST, Lat: 24.705 N, Long: 94.222 E, Depth: 80 Km, Location: Kamjong, Manipur," the National Center for Seismology said in a post on X.

There were no immediate reports of any loss of life or damage to property.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

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