Protest Erupts in Assam's Bongaigaon Over Alleged Abuse of Student

Guwahati : Tension gripped Assam's Bongaigaon district on 14th July after hundreds of residents staged a protest and vandalised a madrasa over allegations that one of its teachers had sexually abused a girl student.

The incident took place at Ishwaatul Uloom Madrasatul Banat in Malegarh under Jogighopa.

As per local people , the accused, identified as Aminul Islam, a teacher and maulvi at the madrasa and a resident of Lengtisinga, allegedly sexually abused a girl student over an extended period.

As news of the alleged abuse spread, hundreds of men and women gathered outside the institution, demanding strict action against the accused. The protest later turned violent, with enraged residents damaging furniture and other property inside the madrasa.

The vandalism caused extensive damage to the institution's infrastructure as protesters vented their anger over the alleged incident.

A team from Jogighopa Police Station, along with senior district police officials, rushed to the scene to bring the situation under control and prevent any further escalation.

Police have launched an investigation into the allegations against the teacher. It was not immediately clear whether the accused had been arrested at the time of filing this report.

The police have appealed to the public to maintain peace and allow the investigation to proceed. Police are expected to take appropriate legal action based on the findings of the ongoing inquiry.