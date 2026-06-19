Protesters Join Kuki-Zo Rally for Justice in Kangpokpi, Submit Memo to PM Modi

Guwahati: Today, sea of protester participated in a statewide rally organised by Kuki Inpi Manipur, with the main gathering held at Kangpokpi district headquarters. The rally ended with the submission of a memorandum addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi through the Deputy Commissioner of Kangpokpi.

The procession began at Nute Kailhang and proceeded along National Highway-2 before reaching the Deputy Commissioner's Office. The rally was organised by the Committee on Tribal Unity, Sadar Hills, in support of KIM's call for a "Rally for Justice".

In the memo, KIM expressed concern over the prevailing security situation in parts of Manipur and sought intervention from the Central Government regarding incidents affecting Kuki-Zo communities. The organisation alleged that several Kuki-Zo civilians had lost their lives in recent months and that a number of villages had been damaged in separate incidents.

The memo also showcased the concerns over relations between Kuki-Zo and Naga communities and called for measures to restore confidence and ensure the safety of civilians in affected areas.

As part of its submission, KIM presented a seven-point charter of demands to the Government of India. These included a judicial inquiry into the death of a resident of Kolchung village during a security operation in Henglep subdivision on 16th June, investigations into incidents involving civilian casualties and damage to villages, enhanced security deployment in vulnerable areas, and greater transparency in ongoing investigations.

The organisation further called for a review of existing ceasefire arrangements involving armed groups, compensation and rehabilitation for affected families, and a long-term political solution for the Kuki-Zo people.

Addressing reporters, Kuki civil society representatives said the rally was intended to draw attention to the concerns of the community and seek timely action from the Government. They appealed to both the State and Central Governments to ensure the protection of civilians, maintain law and order, and facilitate peace and stability in the region.