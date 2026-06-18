Football Association Condemns ‘Militant’ Tag Against Injured Manipur Footballer

Guwahati: The Football Players Association Kangpokpi has strongly condemned what it describes as a “malicious and fabricated campaign” attempting to portray an injured professional footballer as a militant following the recent attack on Leilon Munlui village in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district.

In a statement issued on17th June , FPAK expressed its “deepest outrage” over allegations levelled against footballer Paogoulal Chongloi, one of three civilians injured during the attack on 15th June, allegedly carried out by armed militants.

Rejecting the claims as “reckless, defamatory and irresponsible”, the association said attempts to depict an injured athlete as a militant amounted to a grave injustice against a civilian victim currently undergoing treatment for serious injuries.

“Labelling a professional footballer as a militant is not merely false , it is a direct assault on truth, justice and the dignity of sport,” the statement said.

Focusing Chongloi’s sporting achievements; FPAK said he had built his football career through years of dedication, training and competitive development. As per the association, he began his journey at Football for Change Academy before joining the youth set-up of Round Glass Punjab FC and later training at Minerva Football Academy.

After returning to Manipur, Chongloi continued his development with Sadar Hills Football Academy and subsequently earned selection to the Under-18 squad of Mohun Bagan Super Giant. The association stated that he remains under contract with the club until 2027.

FPAK further noted that the three injured players came from different civilian backgrounds , a professional footballer, an internally displaced person and a student, and questioned efforts to link them to militant activities.

The association also alleged that, in addition to the circulation of what it described as false narratives, attempts were made to obstruct emergency medical treatment for the injured at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal before they were transferred to Churachandpur for further care.

“A footballer carrying the aspirations of countless young sports enthusiasts, an innocent student and a displaced civilian are now battling injuries while facing a cruel campaign of misinformation,” the statement said.

Describing the situation as a disturbing attempt to vilify victims rather than focus attention on those responsible for the violence, FPAK urged authorities to ensure that medical treatment remains free from political interference, prejudice and obstruction.

The association also appealed to the government and security agencies to uphold justice, protect human dignity and prevent what it termed the “weaponisation of false narratives” against civilians injured in conflict-related incidents.