Protests Over NEET Crackdown Force Repeated Rajya Sabha Adjournments

Guwahati: Today, the Proceedings in the Rajya Sabha were adjourned for the day after repeated disruptions by Opposition members protesting against the alleged police lathi charge on students demonstrating over the NEET examination paper leak.

The Upper House witnessed multiple adjournments throughout the day. As soon as the House reconvened for the post-lunch sitting, Opposition MPs raised slogans over the alleged police action against protesters. Amid the continued uproar, Deputy Chairman Harivansh adjourned the House for the remainder of the day.

The second day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament remained stormy, with both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha witnessing repeated disruptions. The Houses were adjourned for nearly an hour as Opposition members demanded a discussion on the alleged use of force against students protesting outside Parliament.

The protests, led by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), were triggered by the alleged NEET paper leak, with demonstrators demanding a transparent education system and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Earlier in the day, Rajya Sabha Chairman C. P. Radhakrishnan adjourned proceedings first until noon and later until 2 pm after Opposition members sought to raise the issue of the alleged lathi charge and use of tear gas against protesters.

Soon after official papers were laid on the table, Leader of the Opposition and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge raised the issue of the police action against students who had taken to the streets on Monday over the alleged leak of the medical entrance examination question paper.

Kharge alleged that police had used batons and fired tear gas to disperse the protesters. His remarks prompted slogan-shouting from Treasury Bench members, while Opposition MPs responded with counter-slogans, leading to further disorder in the House.

The disruptions came a day after the Monsoon Session began on a turbulent note. On Monday, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day amid Opposition protests, while the Lok Sabha also witnessed repeated adjournments over several contentious issues before proceedings concluded.