Sonam Wangchuk Movement Goes Global as London Protests Back NEET Paper leak and Demand Accountability

Guwahati: Support for environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk's movement has reached the United Kingdom, with hundreds of Indians and members of the diaspora gathering outside the Indian High Commission in central London to express solidarity with the activist and the CJP. The demonstration comes as protests continue across India and the Centre holds talks with CJP representatives over the ongoing agitation.

The protest, held on Monday evening, saw Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), students and activists rally in support of those protesting against alleged irregularities in the NEET and the police action against demonstrators in New Delhi.

Similar demonstrations were also held in Manchester, Glasgow and Edinburgh, where protesters called for greater accountability in India's education system and demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Addressing the gathering, Somiha Chatterjee, Secretary of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) UK, expressed solidarity with students in India who are on hunger strike and condemned what she described as continued police brutality against protesters.

Among those participating was Ishita, a UNICEF employee based in London, who said she joined the protest in support of friends in Delhi.

"I have friends who are students, and I'm a recent graduate myself. The idea that if you're not a student you should stay out of it is a very flawed argument," she said.

Reflecting on the freedom to protest abroad, she added, "I'm safe here in London. I know I can return home safely after the protest. But my friends in India have put everything at risk to raise their voices."

She said she hoped the demonstrations overseas would reassure protesters in India that they were not alone in their struggle.

Another participant, a 23-year-old student from New Delhi who requested anonymity, said he had earlier participated in the anti-CAA-NRC protests before moving to the United Kingdom. He added that the current movement reflected a broader demand for justice and accountability in India.

The protest was jointly organised by the South Asia Solidarity Group, SFI-UK and the India Workers' Association (GB) under the slogan, "Cockroaches of London Unite, Rise in Protest."

Gathering outside India House in central London, demonstrators demanded the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET controversy. They also expressed solidarity with Sonam Wangchuk and others observing a hunger strike, calling for justice, transparency and structural reforms to India's education system.

The protest echoed with slogans such as "Inquilab Zindabad" and "Pradhan Istifa Do", as demonstrators urged the Indian Government to ensure transparency, accountability and fairness in the conduct of public examinations.

Organisers also announced that a similar demonstration will be held in Leeds on 26TH July, signalling growing international support for the movement.