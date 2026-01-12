Empowering Nari-Preneurs: Assam CM Distributes Seed Fund Under MMUA in Tezpur and Howraghat

Howraghat: The ambitious vision of creating 40 lakh Lakhpati Baideus in Assam received much impetus as the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyaan (MMUA) caravan reached Howraghat and Tezpur, empowering thousands of women entrepreneurs directly in terms of funding.
In Howraghat, as many as 33,811 Nari-preneurs were given Rs 10,000 each from the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, under the MMUA initiative, in the presence of the Howraghat MLA Darsing Ronghang and several other dignitaries. In this new phase, a total of 18,52,922 women from 76 Legislative Assembly Constituencies (LACs) have now been empowered in Assam.
The empowerment movement continued in Tezpur, where the CM distributed cheques to 23,291 Nari-preneurs for financial assistance. The event was also attended by MLA Padma Hazarika, MP Ranjeet Dutta, as well as the current MLA for the Tezpur constituency, Prithviraj Rava.
The MMUA project is meant to empower women entrepreneurs by offering seed capital, thus enabling the women to initiate and further their income-generating ventures. Be it small businesses, self-help group programs, or micro-enterprises based on their skills, this project will help women to emerge as independent financial partners in the economy of Assam.
Officials attributed the huge participation and enthusiasm shown in both Howraghat and Tezpur to increasing aspirations among the women to become entrepreneurs and achieve economic stability. This initiative has also been playing a vital role in strengthening rural and semi-urban economies while promoting inclusive development.
With each phase, the Lakhpati Baideu mission is gradually shaping Assam's socio-economic landscape, putting women at the heart of growth. With the MMUA caravan moving across the state, the government would thus continue to target 40 lakh empowered women, wherein financial empowerment should translate into long-term prosperity and dignity for the women across Assam.