Empowering Nari-Preneurs: Assam CM Distributes Seed Fund Under MMUA in Tezpur and Howraghat

Howraghat: The ambitious vision of creating 40 lakh Lakhpati Baideus in Assam received much impetus as the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyaan (MMUA) caravan reached Howraghat and Tezpur, empowering thousands of women entrepreneurs directly in terms of funding.

In Howraghat, as many as 33,811 Nari-preneurs were given Rs 10,000 each from the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, under the MMUA initiative, in the presence of the Howraghat MLA Darsing Ronghang and several other dignitaries. In this new phase, a total of 18,52,922 women from 76 Legislative Assembly Constituencies (LACs) have now been empowered in Assam.