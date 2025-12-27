Pushpa 2 Premiere Stampede: Allu Arjun Named in Chargesheet

The incident happened on December 4, 2024, at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad’s busy RTC X Roads area, where thousands had come for the premiere, hoping to see the actor. As the crowd grew and control was lost, panic broke out, leading to the stampede. Revathi, 35, lost her life, while her young son, Sreethej, was deprived of oxygen and has since been bedridden with serious complications.