Pushpa 2 Premiere Stampede: Allu Arjun Named in Chargesheet

Hyderabad: Telugu film star Allu Arjun and 22 others have been named as accused in the chargesheet filed over the stampede at the premiere of his film Pushpa 2: The Rule.
The chargesheet was submitted to the 9th Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) court in Nampally, more than a year after the incident that killed a woman and left her young son with serious health problems.
The incident happened on December 4, 2024, at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad’s busy RTC X Roads area, where thousands had come for the premiere, hoping to see the actor. As the crowd grew and control was lost, panic broke out, leading to the stampede. Revathi, 35, lost her life, while her young son, Sreethej, was deprived of oxygen and has since been bedridden with serious complications.
Allu Arjun was briefly arrested in December 2024 and later released on bail. Police said he has been cooperating with the investigation. With the chargesheet filed, the case is now in the trial stage.
The family of the woman who died has earlier demanded accountability and higher compensation, pointing out the long-term medical care needed for the injured child.