18-Month-Old Prodigy from Nagaon Inspires with Record-Breaking Brilliance

Koliabor: In an extraordinary tale of genius and immense potential, an 18-month-old boy named Ayaz Azil, who hails from the village of Kathpara in the Kaliabor subdivision of the Nagaon district in Assam, has garnered immense admiration and acclaim due to his phenomenal intellectual gift. At an age when children can barely pronounce basic words, Ayaz has an extraordinary ability to grasp, retain, and articulate, therefore marking him as one of the youngest child prodigies in the region.

Ayaz's family background is quite an inspiration in itself. His family consists of his father, Mr Anowar Choudhury, and his mother, Rouzana Momtaz, who are healthcare professionals working in Dhing at the current moment. His family paved the way for Ayaz, encouraging his curiosity since his childhood. His parents have contributed largely to his talents.