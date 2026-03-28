Assam Elections: Congress Names 40 Star Campaigners Including Kharge, Rahul, Priyanka and Gaurav Gogoi

The Indian National Congress has released its list of 40-star campaigners for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, bringing together senior national leaders along with prominent faces from the state and other parts of the country.

The move comes as the party intensifies preparations and gears up for a statewide campaign through rallies, roadshows and public outreach programmes.

The list is led by party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, K.C. Venugopal and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Other senior leaders named in the list include Siddaramaiah, Annumala Revanth Reddy, Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and Jitendra Singh. From Assam, key leaders such as Gaurav Gogoi and Debabrata Saikia have been included, alongside D.K. Shivakumar, Bhupesh Baghel, Bandhu Tirkey, Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot and Dr. Syed Naseer Hussain.

The party has also named Deepender Singh Hooda, Vijay Inder Singla, Kanhaiya Kumar, Saleng A Sangma, Alfred Kanngam Arthur, Bainal Akoyan, Sukhdeo Bhagat, Md. Rakibul Hussain, Imran Pratapgarhi, Nadeem Javed, Prithviraj Prabhakar Sathe, Manoj Chauhan and Vikas Upadhyay as star campaigners.

Additionally, Dipika Pandey Singh, Shilpi Neha Tirkey, Sudeep Roy Barman, Alka Lamba, Vikrant Bhuria, Uday Bhanu Chib, Vinod Jakhar, Paban Singh Ghatowar, Deep Bayan, Ramanna Baruah and Pradyut Kumar Bhuyan also feature in the list of star campaigners for the Assam Assembly elections.

The Congress is expected to deploy these leaders across different constituencies in Assam to strengthen its electoral campaign and reach out to voters ahead of the polls.