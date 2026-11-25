Guwahati: The annual Raas Lila Mahotsav began across Assam on 24th November 2026, coinciding with Kartik Purnima, bringing devotees and tourists to celebrations centred on the life and divine activities of Lord Krishna. Majuli, Nalbari, Howly and Palasbari are among the major locations hosting the festival.

Raas Mahotsav is being observed through traditional theatrical performances, devotional music, dance and cultural exhibitions. The celebrations depict the life and divine activities of Lord Krishna, combining religious observances with Assam's established performing arts traditions.

Majuli remains one of the major centres of the festivities, with more than 50 community stages hosting theatrical presentations. The island's historic Satras also organise traditional Bhaona performances, preserving the religious and cultural character of the festival.

Uttar Kamalabari, Auniati and Dakhinpat Satras are among the prominent institutions hosting these performances. The celebrations also feature clay idols and other cultural displays, attracting both devotees and tourists.

The Assam Government is providing financial assistance of Rs 25,000 each to live Raas organising committees.

The assistance is intended for committees organising live Raas celebrations, which form an important part of the festival's traditional theatrical presentation.

The financial support comes as celebrations take place at multiple locations across the state. The supplied festival information does not specify the total number of eligible committees or the overall allocation.

Apart from Majuli, Nalbari, Howly and Palasbari are among the prominent locations hosting this year's celebrations.

Nalbari's festival is scheduled as a 13-day celebration at Hari Mandir. Howly, meanwhile, is marking the 99th edition of its Raas festival, reflecting the event's long-standing place in the area's cultural calendar.

In Majuli, the performances at community stages and historic Satras remain a major feature of the celebrations.

These events bring together traditional theatre, devotional activities and cultural exhibitions under the broader Raas Mahotsav celebrations.

The Raas Mahotsav has its roots in the Neo-Vaishnavite movement associated with 15th–16th century saint and social reformer Srimanta Sankardeva.

His religious and cultural tradition forms the foundation of Assam's Raas celebrations. The festival has developed into an occasion that brings together devotional performances and traditional artistic practices.

Samaguri Sattra in Majuli is particularly known for its traditional mask-making craft, which forms part of the region's cultural heritage. The use of masks, clay sculptures and theatrical presentations gives the celebrations a distinct cultural character.

The celebrations combine religious storytelling with traditional performing arts. Bhaona presentations, devotional music, dance and clay idols are among the main features described in the festival programme.

Across Assam, the annual event continues to serve as a platform for the state's Neo-Vaishnavite traditions and community-led cultural activities.