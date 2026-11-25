Guwahati: The Meghalaya Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh will chair a meeting on the proposed Shillong Peak Ropeway Project on 26th November at the Main Secretariat Conference Hall in Shillong. Scheduled for 4.30 pm, the meeting will bring together government officials, local Dorbars and Joint Action Committee (JAC) representatives to discuss the project amid opposition to its proposed location.

The meeting comes as the Joint Action Committee continues its agitation against the proposed location of the Shillong Peak Ropeway Project.

According to the information provided on the committee's ongoing campaign, the JAC has raised concerns about potential environmental damage and the impact of the proposed location on Shillong's water sources.

The committee has also approached Meghalaya Governor CH Vijayashankar, seeking his intervention to persuade the state government to scrap the project or relocate the proposed ropeway. The 26th November meeting is expected to bring the government and local stakeholders together to discuss the concerns surrounding the project.

As per the meeting notice issued today, the Tourism Department has invited representatives of the JAC, local traditional institutions and concerned government departments.

The Deputy Commissioner of East Khasi Hills has been requested to facilitate the participation of JAC representatives, allowing the committee to present its position during the discussions.

The president and general secretary of the Riat Laban Dorbar Pyllun have also been invited, along with the headmen of seven Dorbars.

Their participation is expected to bring local community representatives into discussions concerning the proposed ropeway location.

The meeting will include representatives from several government departments and agencies connected with the project and the areas of concern raised by stakeholders.

According to the meeting notice, officials from the following departments and organisations have been invited:

Tourism Department

Forest Department

Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department

Shillong Municipal Board

PMCBC

RITES

The Tourism Department is convening the meeting and is involved in implementing the ropeway project through the Meghalaya Ropeway Development Authority.

Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh will chair the discussions, with the invited departments and organisations expected to participate in deliberations on the proposed project.

The meeting has been scheduled for Thursday at 4.30 pm. It will take place at the Conference Hall of the Main Secretariat in Shillong. The Tourism Department has invited the relevant stakeholders and government representatives to attend.

The meeting notice identifies the proposed Shillong Peak Ropeway Project as the main agenda for discussion.

The November 26 meeting will provide an opportunity for the government, the JAC and local representatives to discuss the proposed ropeway location and the concerns raised by the committee.

The JAC has sought the government's intervention to scrap or relocate the project, citing environmental concerns and the protection of Shillong's water sources.