Ragebaiting in GenZ Way: Saurav Das Hits Back at Kangana Ranaut, Jokes He ‘Looks Like Young Hrithik Roshan’

Guwahati: The public war of words between BJP MP and actor Kangana Ranaut and Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) spokesperson Saurav Das continues to intensify, with Saurav responding to the actor's recent personal remarks.

Days after Kangana described Das as "useless" and "unemployed" in an Instagram post, the CJP spokesperson addressed the controversy during an interview with journalist Barkha Dutt on Mojo Story. While maintaining that he has no personal animosity towards the actor, Das stressed the importance of respectful public discourse.

Recalling a joke made by one of his friends, Das quipped, "My Friends said maybe she is after my life because I look a little like young Hrithik Roshan." The light-hearted remark quickly gained traction on social media.

Das also expressed disappointment over the growing trend of personal attacks in political debates. "The problem in this country is that people don't talk anymore. There is less discussion, less debate. We should speak to each other with maryada (dignity)," he said.

The exchange began after Das criticised Kangana's comments on Gen Z protesters. The actor had labelled them the "gutter generation" and described their videos as "puke-inducing", triggering a heated online confrontation that continues to dominate public discussion.