War of Words: Kangana Ranaut and Saurav Das argued Over ‘Generation Gutter’ Remark

Guwahati: A political war of words has erupted between BJP MP and actor Kangana Ranaut and Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokesperson Saurav Das after Ranaut described Generation Z as "Generation gutter" while insulting the CJP-led protests over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination.

Ranaut sparked the controversy on 28th July by posting a series of strongly-worded Instagram Stories attacking the agitation led by the CJP. Her remarks quickly drew criticism from Das, who accused the actor-politician of using inappropriate language and attempting to "ride the CJP wave" for political attention.

Responding to Ranaut's comments, Das said her choice of words was unbecoming of a public representative and questioned her mental stability. "These words do not seem to come from a mentally stable person. No one should use such language to describe the youth," he said.

Ranaut, the BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi constituency, hit back by dismissing Das as "totally useless and unemployed".

The exchange has intensified the ongoing political row surrounding the NEET controversy, with both sides continuing to trade sharp accusations on social media.