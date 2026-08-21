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Rahul Gandhi Stages Dharna in Delhi, Seeks FIR Over Student’s Pellet Injuries

Sahil Lochab, the student who allegedly sustained pellet injuries during a 20th July protest at Jantar Mantar
Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi Stages Dharna in Delhi, Seeks FIR Over Student’s Pellet Injuries
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Guwahati: Today, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi staged a dharna outside the Parliament Street Police Station in Delhi, demanding the registration of an FIR over alleged pellet-gun injuries suffered by a student during a protest last month.

Gandhi arrived at the police station accompanied by Sahil Lochab, the student who allegedly sustained pellet injuries during a 20th July  protest at Jantar Mantar seeking education reforms. As per the Congress, Lochab had approached the police to register a complaint but no FIR had been registered.

Gandhi first visited the Mandir Marg Police Station with Lochab and sought police action in connection with the alleged injuries. He later met senior police officials, including the Deputy Commissioner of Police, at the Parliament Street Police Station.

After discussions with the police failed to resolve the matter, Gandhi sat on a dharna outside the station, demanding that the complaint be formally registered and investigated. Lochab reportedly suffered pellet injuries to his eyes and abdomen during the protest and subsequently underwent surgery at the AIIMS Trauma Centre.

Gandhi’s protest was aimed at seeking justice for Lochab and other alleged victims of the police action during the student demonstration. The Congress has accused the  Delhi Police of failing to act on the student’s complaint.

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