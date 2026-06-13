Rahul Gandhi’s Divisive Approach Bolsters BJP, Claims Left Leader Pinarayi Vijayan

Kozhikode: Senior CPI(M) leader Pinarayi Vijayan has hit out at Rahul Gandhi, claiming the Congress leader’s political strategy is inadvertently helping the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rather than consolidating the opposition INDIA alliance.

The critique follows leaked audio from an opposition meeting in which Mr Gandhi reportedly declared that regional political rivalries prevented him from embracing the veteran Left leader.

Dismissing the remarks, Mr Vijayan clarified that he rarely hugs anyone in political settings, preferring a traditional handshake or folded hands. He pointed out the irony in the situation, noting that while Mr Gandhi refuses to extend simple courtesies to regional allies, he has previously made headlines for publicly hugging Prime Minister Narendra Modi in parliament.

Mr Vijayan argued that this exclusionary mindset explains why the INDIA bloc continues to struggle with internal friction. He highlighted that other prominent regional leaders, including Akhilesh Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav, have also expressed dissatisfaction with Congress’s high-handed approach, warning that such public division only damages opposition solidarity on the national stage.