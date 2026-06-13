BreakingNews

Pratibha Setu Scheme Secures Corporate Jobs for 610 UPSC Candidates Who Missed Final Selection

New DoPT digital portal links top UPSC interview qualifiers with leading corporates, offering high-paying roles and easing career anxiety for aspirants who narrowly missed civil service posts
Pratibha Setu Scheme
Representative Image
Published on

New Delhi: In a major career boost for civil services aspirants, 610 candidates who cleared the UPSC interview stage but missed the final selection list have secured lucrative private sector jobs through the government’s new ‘Pratibha Setu’ initiative.

Launched by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), the digital portal bridges the gap between top-tier public service aspirants and corporate employers. It allows candidates who reached the final personality test of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) to share their scores and profiles with verified private entities.

Top corporate firms, including multinational consultancies, tech giants, and financial institutions, have actively recruited from this pool. The offered roles range from data analysts and policy advisors to operations managers, with annual salary packages reaching up to ₹25 lakh.

The initiative aims to address the high anxiety and career stagnation faced by thousands of highly qualified candidates who dedicate years to UPSC preparation but narrowly miss out on the final government recommendations.

Following the success of this initial phase, the central government plans to expand the portal's reach, inviting more public sector undertakings (PSUs) and global corporations to recruit from this elite talent pool.

Also Read: NEET Leak Accused Denied Bail Hearing to Sit Re-Exam Without Admit Card

Pratibha Setu Scheme
UPSC Candidates
Corporate Jobs
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com