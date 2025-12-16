Small Plane Crash in Mexico Kills At Least 7 People

Guwahati: A small plane crashed in Mexico while trying to make an emergency landing on Monday, official reports said. At least seven people were killed in the incident, Mexico State Civil Protection Coordinator Adrin Hernndez said.

Reportedly, the crash occurred in San Mateo Atenco, an industrial area about five kilometres from Toluca airport and roughly 50 kilometres west of Mexico City.

The aircraft had reportedly departed from the coastal city of Acapulco before it ran into trouble mid-air.

Reports indicate that the plane attempted to land on a soccer field but collided with the metal roof of a nearby business, which caused a large fire.

The blaze was so intense that around 130 people were evacuated from nearby buildings as firefighters worked to bring the situation under control. On the other hand, emergency teams remained on site for hours conducting rescue operations, clearing debris and securing the crash zone.

According to Mexico State Civil Protection officials, the aircraft was carrying eight passengers and two crew members. By several hours after the crash, recovery teams had located seven bodies from the wreckage, while efforts continued to confirm the final death toll.

The crash is now under investigation to determine the exact cause.