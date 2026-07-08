Rain Brings Much-Needed Relief to Guwahati After Prolonged Heatwave

Guwahati: Guwahati: After days of scorching temperatures and an unrelenting heatwave, today people of Guwahati finally experienced much-needed relief as several parts of the city received rainfall during the afternoon.

Today, Around 3 pm, moderate showers lashed areas including G.S raod, Six Mile, Rukminigaon, Downtown, Panjabari, Hatigaon and Beltola, bringing down temperatures and offering respite from the intense summer heat.

Meanwhile, other parts of the city, including Ulubari, Rehabari, Bharalumukh and Paltan Bazar, remained under dark, overcast skies, with rain-bearing clouds hovering over the areas, indicating a high probability of rainfall later in the day.

However, the brief afternoon shower was enough to cause artificial flooding in Maligaon, leaving several roads waterlogged and disrupting traffic.

As per weather observations, the city's temperature dropped to around 27°C following the rainfall, accompanied by cool breezes that provided a welcome change after days of oppressive weather conditions.

The sudden spell of rain transformed the atmosphere across the city, with overcast skies replacing the sweltering sunshine. The showers also brought temporary relief from the discomfort caused by the recent heatwave, although they led to minor traffic slowdowns in some areas during the afternoon rush hour.

The rainfall has raised hopes of more showers in the coming days, with many Guwahatians welcoming the change in weather after an extended spell of extreme heat.