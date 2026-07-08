IMD Issues Orange Alert as Heavy Rain Set to Lash Tripura for Three Days

Guwahati: The India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall across Tripura over the next three days and issued an Orange Warning for four districts, urging people of that state to remain vigilant as multiple weather systems are expected to trigger widespread rainfall across the state.

As per the IMD's Agartala Meteorological Centre, West Tripura, Khowai, Dhalai and Gomati districts are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on 8th July , prompting the issuance of an Orange Warning. A Yellow Warning has been issued for the remaining districts, where heavy rainfall is also expected.

The weather office has also issued a Yellow Warning for all eight districts of the state on 9th July. On 10th July, heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in West Tripura, Khowai, Sepahijala, Gomati and South Tripura districts.

The IMD said the prevailing weather conditions are being influenced by a seasonal trough extending from southwest Rajasthan to northeast Bangladesh through the centre of a well-marked low-pressure area over northwest Madhya Pradesh and adjoining southwest Uttar Pradesh. The trough passes through north Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal. In addition, an upper-air cyclonic circulation persists over northeast Assam up to 3.1 kilometres above mean sea level. These systems are expected to enhance moisture incursion over Tripura, leading to widespread rainfall activity.

The state has already recorded significant rainfall over the past 24 hours. Between 8:30 am on 7th July and 8:30 am on 8th July , Chawmanu in Dhalai district recorded the highest rainfall at 139.2 mm, followed by Lembucherra in West Tripura with 105.5 mm. Kumarghat in Unakoti district received 92 mm, while Kadamtala in North Tripura recorded 58 mm.

The IMD has advised people , particularly those living in low-lying and landslide-prone areas, to remain cautious, as the intense rainfall may lead to waterlogging, flooding and disruptions to normal life over the coming days.