Rain lashes Kokrajhar ahead of PM Modi’s visit to Assam

Kokrajhar: Rain lashed parts of Kokrajhar on Friday morning ahead of the scheduled visit of Narendra Modi to the district as part of his two-day tour of Assam.
The Prime Minister is set to arrive in the state on Friday for a series of official engagements across Kokrajhar, Guwahati and Silchar. During the visit, he will inaugurate, dedicate to the nation, lay foundation stones and flag off multiple development projects worth more than Rs 47,800 crore.
Kokrajhar is among the key locations on the Prime Minister’s itinerary, where several projects will be launched. Security arrangements and preparations for the programme were underway even as intermittent rainfall was reported in the area.
The two-day visit will see the Prime Minister attend programmes in different parts of the state aimed at boosting infrastructure, connectivity and economic development in the region.
During the two-day tour, the Prime Minister will inaugurate several projects, dedicate completed works to the nation and lay the foundation stones for new initiatives. The programmes will also include Bhoomi Poojan ceremonies and the flagging off of new train services aimed at improving connectivity and supporting economic growth in the state.
Meanwhile, after more than five months of largely dry conditions, rain finally returned to Guwahati and several other parts of Assam on Thursday, bringing much-needed relief to residents.
The showers came after a prolonged spell of dry weather that had led to rising dust levels, uncomfortable heat and breathing problems for many people, especially children and the elderly.
Residents said the rainfall helped settle the dust that had been lingering in the air for weeks.
Many people described the rain as a welcome change after months of dry conditions, hoping it would improve air quality and bring temporary respite from the dusty environment.