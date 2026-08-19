Rajpal Yadav Says Upcoming Film Will Take Him on a Never-Before-Seen Journey

Guwahati: Actor Rajpal Yadav has opened up about his upcoming film The King of Wonderful World, describing it as a unique project that will take him on a journey unlike anything audiences have seen from him over the past four decades.

Yadav said the film is structured as a “novel of life” comprising 12 chapters and has been in development for several years. According to the actor, work on the project began before the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the makers’ proposal prompted the team to develop the project around Indian culture, stressing that the film would not copy or recreate scenes from any existing movie.

Yadav also revealed that legendary comic actor and filmmaker Charlie Chaplin has been a major inspiration for the project. He said watching Chaplin’s The Great Dictator gave him considerable creative motivation and added that he would dedicate the film to the iconic actor.

The film will be shot in India, with a set planned in Goregaon. However, Yadav hopes to film parts of the project in Uttarakhand and has approached the state Chief Minister for permission.

A poster launch is expected before Diwali. Yadav was last seen in Welcome to the Jungle and also has Malamaal Weekly 2 in the pipeline.