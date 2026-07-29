Rajya Sabha Passes Bill Making Insults to Vande Mataram Punishable with Up to 3 Years in Jail

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday approved the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, extending legal protection to Vande Mataram and making its deliberate insult a punishable offence.

With the passage of the Bill by a voice vote, Vande Mataram has been added to the list of protected national symbols under the law. Anyone found intentionally disrespecting the national song, the National Flag, the Constitution or the National Anthem can face a jail term of up to three years.

The amendment has been brought as the Centre celebrates the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram through year-long events across the country.

The legislation was passed amid repeated protests by Opposition MPs, who demanded a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah over police action against demonstrators protesting the alleged NEET paper leak in the national capital. Despite disruptions and sloganeering, Deputy Chairman Harivansh continued with the House proceedings after appealing for order.

The Opposition later walked out during the debate while Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale was addressing the House.

Responding to the debate, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said Vande Mataram is closely linked to India's freedom movement and should receive the same legal protection as other national symbols. He criticised the Congress for opposing the amendment, alleging that the party was disrespecting a song that inspired countless freedom fighters.

The amendment broadens the scope of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act by placing Vande Mataram on the same legal footing as the National Anthem, Jana Gana Mana. The Bill was introduced in the Upper House on July 24 and has now been cleared by the Rajya Sabha.