Two Arrested in Connection with Bishal Phukan’s Scam: Subhanjyoti Kurmi and Chandan Nath Interrogated by Dibrugarh Police

DIBRUGARH: Bokakhat police picked up Subhanjyoti Kurmi and Chandan Nath from their residence on Tuesday. They have been brought to Dibrugarh Police Station in the evening on Tuesday in connection with Bishal Phukan’s case. Subhanjyoti Kurmi’s mother revealed at Bokakhat that Kurmi had been working with Tarkik since 2016.

She also mentioned that Subhanjyoti attended the wedding ceremony of Sumi and Tarkik in Udaipur in Rajasthan. Sumi and Tarkik traveled with Subhanjyoti from Guwahati to Latabari, Bokakhat.

According to Subhanjyoti’s mother, they arrived at Subhanjyoti’s home in Latabari on September 3 after coming from Guwahati, rested during the day, and left for Golaghat at around 11pm at night.

Kurmi’s mother also informed the police that when Subhanjyoti asked Sumi and Tarkik to leave upon learning of the incident, they pressured Subhanjyoti to provide them with a mobile phone. Dibrugarh Police is interrogating them for further investigation in the case.

