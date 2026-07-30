'Ramayana: Part 1' Trailer Uncovers Epic Battle Between Rama and Ravana

Guwahati: Today, the official trailer of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1 was released globally during the auspicious Brahma Muhurat, offering a visually stunning glimpse into the much-awaited mythological epic.

Running for four minutes and nine seconds, the trailer blends emotional storytelling, grand-scale action and cutting-edge visual effects to recreate the timeless battle between good and evil. It opens with Yash as the formidable Ravana, who declares his dominance over the three realms before the narrative shifts to the birth of Lord Rama, portrayed by Ranbir Kapoor. Arun Govil appears as King Dasharatha, introducing the young prince to the people of Ayodhya.

The trailer showcases Rama's marriage to Sita, played by Sai Pallavi, before depicting his 14-year exile alongside Lakshmana, portrayed by Ravie Dubey. It also teases pivotal moments from the epic, including Shurpanakha's encounter, Sita's abduction and the build-up to the climactic war against Ravana.

The film's visuals, created by Oscar-winning VFX studio DNEG, and its powerful soundtrack by A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer add to its cinematic scale. Ramayana: Part 1 is scheduled for a this year’s Diwali theatrical release, with the second instalment set to arrive during Diwali 2027.