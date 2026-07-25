Ramayana Trailer Launch Postponed as Sony Pictures Boards Epic as Global Distributor

The trailer launch of Ranbir Kapoor and Yash’s mythological epic Ramayana has been postponed after Sony Pictures came on board as the film’s international distributor.

Producer Namit Malhotra announced that the partnership marks a major milestone in taking Ramayana to audiences worldwide. He said the trailer, originally scheduled for a global premiere on July 24, will now be released at a later date as part of a larger international launch.

Calling it a proud moment, Malhotra said the collaboration with Sony Pictures will allow Ramayana to be presented globally on the scale of a major Hollywood film. He added that the partnership would introduce India’s rich culture and storytelling traditions to international audiences. He also thanked fans for their support and urged the country’s youth to help build a better future.

The announcement comes shortly after the film’s team made a high-profile appearance at San Diego Comic-Con. Lead actors Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, along with director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra, participated in a special panel discussing the film’s vision, scale and production.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana has been one of the most anticipated Indian films since its announcement. Based on the ancient Hindu epic, the film follows Lord Rama’s journey from exile to his battle against Ravana.

The star cast includes Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. The music has been composed by Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman. (ANI)

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