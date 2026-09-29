Ramdas Athawale Says CJP Should Be Renamed ‘Istifa Janata Party’

Guwahati: Today, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale , criticised the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) over its demand for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, saying the organisation should rename itself the “Istifa Janata Party”.

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati, Athawale said the CJP had repeatedly sought the resignation of public figures. He referred to its earlier demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak.

“The CJP keeps asking only for resignations. They should change its name to Istifa Janata Party,” Athawale said. He is also the president of the Republican Party of India (Athawale).

The CJP has recently demanded Kumar’s resignation over allegations concerning the functioning of the Election Commission and the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. The organisation has announced a nationwide protest from 2nd October if its demand is not met.

Athawale also referred to CJP founder Abhijit Dipke, describing him as relatively new to politics. He said he had been working for several years on issues concerning Dalits and other backward classes.

“Dipke is from Maharashtra, is a Buddhist and a Dalit. He studied in the US and is new to the field,” Athawale said.

During his visit to Assam, Athawale inaugurated Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Bhavan at Chapar in Dhubri district. He also interacted with local residents and elected representatives and paid floral tributes at a statue of Dr BR Ambedkar.

Athawale further said Prime Minister Narendra Modi would become Prime Minister for a fourth consecutive term in 2029. This was his political prediction rather than an established fact.