Chhattisgarh Governor :Ramen Deka Contributes Rs 10 Lakh To Assam Flood Relief Fund

Guwahati: Chhattisgarh Governor Ramen Deka has contributed Rs 10 lakh from the Governor’s Discretionary Fund to the Assam Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to support ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts for flood-affected families in the state.

Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his sincere gratitude to Governor Deka for the contribution, describing the gesture as a meaningful show of support for people affected by the floods.

The contribution is expected to strengthen ongoing relief and rehabilitation initiatives being undertaken for families impacted by the devastating floods across Assam.

The Chief Minister said the support reflected solidarity with the people of Assam during a challenging period and would help bolster efforts to provide assistance to those affected by the natural disaster.

The state has been carrying out relief operations in several flood-hit areas, with government agencies and local administrations working to assist affected communities and restore essential services.