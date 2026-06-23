Ranchi Student Scores Perfect 500/500 in CBSE After Re-evaluation, Showcasing Confidence and Consistency

Ranchi: In a remarkable academic achievement, Avni Kejriwal, a Class 12 student from Ranchi, has secured a perfect 500/500 in her CBSE examinations following re-evaluation.

The student from DPS Sail Township, specialising in Commerce, attained full marks across five core subjects: English Core, Accountancy, Business Studies, Economics, and Applied Mathematics. She also achieved a score of 99 in Graphics, her additional subject.

Avni's decision to opt for re-evaluation stemmed from her strong conviction in her exam performance, a belief that was ultimately validated by the revised results. Her parents highlighted her unwavering sincerity and consistent dedication as key factors in her success. Avni, in turn, acknowledged the crucial guidance and support from her parents, teachers, and mentor, Sachit Sir.

With aspirations in business management, Avni has also taken the CUET UG 2026 examination, setting her sights on higher education. Her story underscores the power of confidence and diligent effort in achieving academic excellence.