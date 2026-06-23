Telegram Returns to Google Play Store as Temporary NEET Ban Ends

Guwahati: Telegram was restored on the Google Play Store on 23rd June morning after a temporary government imposed ban expired at midnight on 22nd June.

The instant messaging platform had remained inaccessible following a ban imposed by the Centre over concerns related to the circulation of fake NEET examination papers, misleading information that allegedly affected the examination process.

While some existing users were able to access the platform before its official restoration, Telegram was restored on the Google Play Store on Tuesday. However, the application remained unavailable on Apple's App Store until around 10 am. Apple had not responded to queries regarding the delay at the time of reporting.

As per sources, there has been no extension or modification of the government's order, which prohibited access to Telegram and its associated web services, including the web version, until 22nd June.

Prior to imposing the ban, government reportedly met Telegram representatives on 3rd June and raised concerns about the platform's alleged failure to curb the spread of fake examination papers and misinformation linked to the NEET examination.

After the meeting, the Centre directed internet service providers and app stores to block access to Telegram and its related web links. The platform has also been instructed to disable its message-editing feature until 30th June.

The NEET re-examination was conducted on 21st June, and the National Testing Agency have so far reported no incidents of fraud or malpractice. Durov also alleged that competitors, including WhatsApp, may have influenced the decision. However, no evidence has been publicly presented to substantiate these claims.