Guwahati: Two motorcycle riders were critically injured after their bike collided head-on with an Innova carrying school students at Laban Ghat in Numaligarh, on 19th November.

According to initial reports, the motorcycle carrying two riders collided head-on with an Innova at Laban Ghat in Numaligarh on Thursday afternoon.

The accident took place at approximately 3 pm on November 19, along National Highway 129. The Innova was reportedly transporting students from Delhi Public School when the collision occurred.

The two motorcycle riders were identified as Dipjyoti Barkakoti and Bitu Tanti, both residents of Laban Ghat.

The impact left both riders critically injured, according to the information available in the initial accident reports.

The injured persons were identified as Dipjyoti Barkakoti and Bitu Tanti, residents of Laban Ghat. Both were travelling on the motorcycle involved in the head-on collision with the Innova.

Following the accident, they were shifted to Vivekananda Kendra Hospital in Numaligarh for medical treatment. Their condition was reported to be critical in the initial information.

The second vehicle involved in the accident was an Innova bearing registration number AS-01AG-2545.

Initial reports stated that the vehicle was transporting students from Delhi Public School when it collided with the motorcycle.

The collision involved one motorcycle and one Innova. However, the available information does not specify whether any students or occupants of the Innova sustained injuries.

Both injured motorcyclists were taken to Vivekananda Kendra Hospital in Numaligarh following the collision. Dipjyoti Barkakoti and Bitu Tanti were reportedly in critical condition after the accident. The exact circumstances that led to the head-on collision at Laban Ghat remain unclear. Further details are awaited.