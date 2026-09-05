Rangpur-Sivasagar Ensemble Submitted for UNESCO World Heritage Status

Guwahati; The Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday, announced that the Rangpur-Sivasagar Ensemble, the former capital of the Ahom dynasty, has been formally submitted for UNESCO World Heritage status.

On a social media post Twitter , Sarma said India’s Permanent Mission to UNESCO submitted the nomination on June 19, 2026, under UNESCO’s criteria (iii) and (iv).

Himanta Biswa Sarma said the historic complex represents the capital of the Ahom dynasty, which ruled the Brahmaputra Valley for six centuries. The ensemble comprises several significant Ahom-era monuments, including temples, palaces, water tanks and engineering structures.

Among its prominent landmarks is the Rang Ghar, which Sarma described as Asia’s oldest surviving amphitheatre.

He said the nomination builds on UNESCO’s 2024 recognition of the Charaideo Moidams as a World Heritage Site. “Together, the two sites complete the Ahom story: where the dynasty rests, and where it ruled,” Sarma said.

The ensemble encompasses key remnants of the Ahom capital at Sivasagar, showcasing the architectural, cultural and technological achievements of the dynasty that ruled Assam from 1228 to 1826.

Sarma also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his support in securing global recognition for Assam’s heritage.