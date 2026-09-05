Assam: Government to Honour 15 Teachers with State Teachers’ Award 2026

Guwahati: Today, on the occasion of Teacher’s day, the Assam Government will confer the State Teachers’ Award 2026 on 15 teachers from 14 districts, recognising their contributions to school education across the state.

The award ceremony will be held at the Sri Sri Damodardeva International Auditorium in Guwahati, marking the 65th Teachers’ Day.

The awardees include principals, postgraduate teachers, assistant teachers, head teachers and a headmaster from secondary and elementary education institutions. The recipients were selected on the recommendations of the State Level Selection Committee and subsequently approved by the state government. The list was issued by the Directorate of Secondary Education, Assam.

Nine teachers have been selected under the secondary education category, while six have been chosen from elementary education. The recipients represent institutions across Jorhat, Kamrup Metropolitan, Nalbari, Dibrugarh, Sonitpur, Barpeta, Dhubri, Nagaon, Kokrajhar, Golaghat, Hojai, Darrang, Cachar and Karbi Anglong. Nine teachers are

Shyamalima Borah, Principal of Malow Ali Higher Secondary School, Jorhat

Bijan Roy Bhowmick, Assistant Teacher at Kamakhya Vidyalay High School, Kamrup Metropolitan,

Manab Bharali, Post Graduate Teacher at Govt Gurdon HS School, Nalbari,

Riju Kumar Chutia, Post Graduate Teacher at PM Shri Rahmaria Higher Secondary School, Dibrugarh,

Probin Koch, Post Graduate Teacher at Tezpur Govt HS School, Sonitpur,

Ranendra Kumar Das, Principal of PM Shri Bhella HS School, Barpeta,

Azizur Rahman, Post Graduate Teacher at PM Shri Jamadarhat Janata HS School, Dhubri,

Manik Chandra Nath, Assistant Teacher at Barapujia Higher Secondary School, Nagaon,

Bibi Prasad Brahma, Assistant Teacher at Harinaguri High School, Kokrajhar.

Dibrugarh has two award recipients, while the remaining 13 districts have one recipient each. The awards recognise teachers serving at various levels of school education across Assam.