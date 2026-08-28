Rannvijay Singha Returns As Host To MTV Roadies Season 21

Guwahati: After a long wait, fans of MTV Roadies have a reason to look forward to the show’s next season. The popular adventure reality series is returning with its 21st season, titled Roadies REBIRTH, with Rannvijay Singha making his comeback as the host.

Today, the makers announced the new season by unveiling its logo on the official social media handles of MTV and JioHotstar. The logo features a Phoenix, symbolising rebirth and signalling a new chapter for the long-running reality show.

Rannvijay’s return is among the key highlights of the announcement. One of the original Roadies contestants, he has been associated with the franchise for nearly two decades, first appearing as a contestant before taking on roles as host and mentor.

Announcing his comeback, the makers shared a video featuring Rannvijay and wrote, “Rannvijay is back to fuel the fire in you.”

Auditions for Roadies REBIRTH will be held in Delhi, Chandigarh, Kolkata and Pune in September. However, the exact audition dates are yet to be announced.

Rannvijay had left the franchise ahead of its 19th season in 2022.