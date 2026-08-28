Lightning Strike at Zubeen Khetra Injures Three Women, Damages Zubeen Garg Cutout

Guwahati: Today, morning at Zubeen Khetra in Sonapur , lightning strike bringing down a Nahor tree, injuring three women and damaging a cutout of late singer Zubeen Garg. As per reports, the incident occurred amid ongoing preparations and activities at the venue. The lightning strike caused the tree to fall, leaving three women with minor injuries. They were reportedly present in the area when the incident occurred.

The falling tree also damaged a poster and cutout featuring Zubeen Garg. The head portion of the singer’s image on the placard was reportedly torn off in the incident.

The lightning strike also disrupted the electricity supply at Zubeen Khetra, briefly affecting power connectivity at the venue.

The incident triggered concern among those present at the site, particularly as preparations for 1st death anniversary of Zubeen Garg is underway.