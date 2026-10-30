Sunidhi Chauhan in Guwahati: Traffic Restrictions, Diversions and Parking Arrangements Announced

Guwahati: The Guwahati Traffic Police have issued a traffic advisory ahead of the musical concert, ‘Sunidhi Chauhan – I Am Home Tour’, scheduled to be held Saturday, 31st October 2026, at the Veterinary College Playground in Khanapara, Guwahati.

As per a press release issued by the Guwahati traffic police, several traffic restrictions and parking regulations will come into force from 3 pm on Saturday to ensure public safety, prevent congestion and facilitate the smooth movement of emergency vehicles.

The movement of commercial goods-carrying vehicles and slow-moving vehicles will be restricted along key stretches, including GS Road from the Sixmile underbridge to Khanapara Rotary and the route connecting Sixmile to Balughat via Jayanagar Chariali. Restrictions will also apply between Beltola Tiniali, Jayanagar Chariali and APSC Point, as well as on designated NH-27 service roads.

Roadside parking will be prohibited along several stretches, including GS Road between Sixmile and Khanapara, NH-27 and its service roads, and sections connecting Tripura Goli, Balughat and Khanapara.

To facilitate visitors, designated parking facilities have been arranged at Krishi Bhawan, Jyoti Bishnu Antarjatik Kalamandir, Veterinary College Campus, Assam Accord Field and Assam Administrative Staff College.

Separate parking arrangements have also been made for visitors travelling from Upper Assam, Meghalaya and Lower Assam. Dedicated spaces for two-wheelers will be available at Beltola Bihutoli Field, GMC Parking and Mini ISBT Khanapara.

The traffic restrictions will not apply to emergency vehicles, ambulances, fire tenders, school buses, vehicles carrying essential supplies, milk vans and local residents.

The traffic police have urged commuters and concertgoers to follow the prescribed regulations and cooperate with personnel deployed on duty.