Ranoj Pegu Inspects Lower Subansiri Dam, Assures Downstream Residents of Safety

Guwahati: Today, Minister Ranoj Pegu inspected the NHPC Lower Subansiri Hydroelectric Project at Gerukamukh and assured residents living downstream that the dam is safe and is being operated under strict safety and monitoring protocols.

During the visit, Pegu inspected the dam, control room, Early Warning System and reservoir to review the project's operational and safety mechanisms. He said the 116-metre-high dam currently has its reservoir filled up to 92 metres while maintaining a 15-metre flood cushion to help moderate flooding. At present, approximately 3,800 cubic metres of water per second (cumecs) is being released downstream.

The minister noted that during the recent spell of heavy rainfall, the project recorded its highest inflow of around 13,800 cumecs on 13th July. Of this, nearly 12,500 cumecs was released in a regulated manner, while the remaining water was retained in the reservoir to reduce the impact of flooding downstream.

Pegu said reservoir levels are monitored continuously and dam operations are conducted in accordance with the protocols laid down by the National Dam Safety Authority.

"After personally inspecting the project and interacting with the engineers, I am convinced that the Lower Subansiri Dam is safe and that the release of water is carefully monitored and fully under control," he said.

Reassuring residents of Dhemaji, Lakhimpur and Majuli, the minister said there was no reason for undue concern. He added that the dam has the capacity to temporarily store excess water during periods of heavy rainfall and release it in a regulated manner to help moderate floods.

Pegu further emphasised that the safety of downstream communities remains the government's highest priority and that all concerned agencies are working in close coordination to ensure the dam is operated responsibly.