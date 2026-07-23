Golaghat Administration Issues Flood Alert as NEEPCO Warns of Controlled Water Release from Doyang Reservoir

Guwahati: The Golaghat district administration has issued a flood alert for Sarupathar Sub-Division and nearby areas following continuous rainfall and rising water levels in rivers and streams.

According to the advisory, People living in low-lying and riverbank areas have been asked to remain alert and follow all safety instructions issued by the administration.

Residents have been advised not to enter floodwaters or go near rivers, streams and canals. They have also been asked to avoid bathing, swimming, fishing and washing clothes in floodwater. Parents have been urged to keep children away from water bodies and avoid travelling through flooded roads, especially at night.

The administration has also warned people to stay away from electric poles, transformers and damaged power lines. Residents have been asked to be careful of snakes that may enter houses during floods and to drink only clean or boiled water.

Meanwhile, the district administration has issued a downstream alert after NEEPCO informed that water levels at the Doyang Hydroelectric Project reservoir in Nagaland are rising. If required, water will be released from the reservoir in a controlled manner.

People living along the Doyang and Dhansiri rivers have been advised to stay away from the rivers during the release of water.

The administration has also asked residents to keep medicines, drinking water, dry food, important documents and other essentials ready in case of an emergency.

For assistance, people can contact the District Emergency Operation Centre at 1077 or 9394985421, while residents of Sarupathar can call 03774-246405.