Rare and Endangered Gharial Spotted at Lohit-Brahmaputra Confluence in Assam

Guwahati: A rare and endangered gharial has been spotted at the confluence of the Lohit and Brahmaputra rivers, offering fresh hope for the conservation of the species and the state’s rich riverine biodiversity.

Forest Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah shared photographs of the gharial on social media, stating that it was spotted basking on a sandbar along the Lohit River on 25th September during a biodiversity survey. The sighting was also captured on camera.

Scientifically known as Gavialis gangeticus, the gharial is one of India’s most endangered riverine species. It is easily identified by its long, narrow snout, while its population has declined significantly over the years.

As per Jayanta Malla Baruah’s statement, gharials have previously been recorded at several locations in the Brahmaputra basin, including areas around Dibru-Saikhowa and Kaziranga. However, the latest sighting in the Lohit highlights the need for systematic studies on the species’ distribution, movement and habitat across the Brahmaputra and its tributaries.

The minister said the sighting sends a clear message that protecting rivers is essential to safeguarding the rare wildlife that depends on them.