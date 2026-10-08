Cotton University and Gauhati University Wrapped up their Respective Student Union Election Results, with the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) Sweeping Key Posts

Campus politics in Assam reached a fever pitch as the Cotton University Students' Union (CUSU) and Gauhati University Postgraduate Students' Union declared their final election results.

In a stellar performance at Cotton University, the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) asserted its dominance by securing seven key seats.

Driven heavily by support from the landmark RKB and NBD hostels, AASU-backed candidate Hari Prasad Chetia clinched the position of President, while Ujjal Deka emerged victorious as General Secretary.

The election recorded a strong voter turnout of approximately 55%, with 3,309 votes polled.

"This victory reflects the students' unwavering trust in our vision for structural updates and academic welfare," stated a triumphant AASU campus representative.

Meanwhile, competing student wings including the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and Satra Mukti Sangram Samiti (SMSS) also managed to claim various portfolios in a sharply divided mandate.

Concurrently, Gauhati University finalized its count after initial delays. The results saw a close fight where AASU won seven posts, tightly trailed by ABVP with six seats, confirming a vibrant, multi-faction leadership landscape across Guwahati's top premium institutions.