Rare Gharial Spotted in Kaziranga National Park, Boosting Conservation Hopes in Assam

A rare sighting of a critically endangered gharial inside Kaziranga National Park has sparked excitement among wildlife enthusiasts and conservationists, highlighting the rich biodiversity of the UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The reptile was spotted during an early morning safari in the Burhapahar Range near Dipholu Camp. Tourists and safari guides who witnessed the animal described the moment as rare and unforgettable, as sightings of gharials in the wild are considered extremely uncommon.

The sighting was captured on camera by travel guide Shishukanta Nath along with tourist Diganta Kumar Sarma. Photographs and videos of the reptile soon went viral on social media, drawing widespread attention from wildlife lovers across the country.

Known for its distinctive long and narrow snout, the gharial is listed as a critically endangered species and is among the world’s rarest reptiles. Wildlife experts believe the latest sighting is a positive sign for ongoing conservation efforts in Assam.

While Kaziranga is globally known for its endangered one-horned rhinoceros’ population, the park also shelters several rare species of mammals, birds and reptiles.

The Burhapahar Range, famous for its forested hills, wetlands and diverse wildlife, remains one of the key attractions for tourists and wildlife photographers visiting Kaziranga.