Suvendu Adhikari Sworn In as West Bengal’s First BJP Chief Minister

Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday took oath as the first BJP Chief Minister of West Bengal at a grand ceremony held at the Brigade Parade Ground, marking a historic shift in the state’s political landscape.

Governor R. N. Ravi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Adhikari in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers, chief ministers of NDA-ruled states and senior BJP leaders.

Five BJP MLAs were also sworn in as ministers Dilip Ghosh, Agnimitra Paul, Ashok Kirtania, Kshudiram Tudu and Nisith Pramanik.

Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, Narendra Modi led a massive roadshow at the Brigade Parade Grounds alongside state BJP president Samik Bhattacharya and CM-elect Suvendu Adhikari.

Thousands of BJP supporters gathered at the venue, raising slogans of “Jai Shri Ram” as Modi waved to the cheering crowd from an open vehicle.