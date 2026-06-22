Real-Life 'Munna Bhai' Scam Busted: 30 Arrested During NEET Re-Exam in Bihar

Patna: In a massive crackdown reminiscent of a Bollywood film, Bihar Police have dismantled a widespread impersonation racket during the NEET-UG re-examination, resulting in the arrest of 30 individuals across the state.

The arrests were made at multiple examination centres, including locations in Patna, Hajipur, and Purnea. Acting on intelligence inputs, security forces and invigilators intercepted several "solver" candidates who were attempting to sit the high-stakes medical entrance test on behalf of actual registered aspirants.

According to police sources, the sophisticated syndicate charged candidate families between ₹10 lakh and ₹15 lakh per seat. The fraudsters utilised highly advanced tactics, including morphing photographs on admit cards and deploying biometric-evading chemical coatings on their thumbs to bypass digital fingerprint scanners at the venues.

Among the 30 detained are 14 impersonators, many of whom are brilliant medical students from various state colleges, alongside intermediate brokers and family members. Biometric mismatches flagged by the National Testing Agency's (NTA) digital verification systems proved pivotal in exposing the fraudsters. A thorough investigation is currently underway to track down the mastermind behind the cross-state network.