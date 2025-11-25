Guwahati: Man impersonating defence official held by Azara Police

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Azara Police arrested a man on Sunday night for allegedly impersonating a senior official of the Union Ministry of Defence and the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO). The accused was identified as Dipjyoti Das, a resident of Sarpara village in Palashbari.

Police stated that Das had been presenting himself as an executive member of the Defence Ministry and DRDO while reportedly using a pistol to threaten individuals. He was found travelling in a white Fortuner SUV bearing the registration number AS 01 BS 9533, fitted with unauthorized designation plates and a siren. Officers added that he frequently roamed around the VIP Point near Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport late at night, attempting to pass off as a high-ranking government official.

Following a tip-off, a police team intercepted the vehicle, during which Das attempted to escape but was apprehended shortly after. The vehicle was seized, and a search resulted in the recovery of forged documents and a pistol cover, although the weapon allegedly used to intimidate people was not found.

Sources indicated that the accused had been operating under a false identity for the past two to three years. During this period, he reportedly used forged credentials to gain influence and avoid questioning, and had been staying in the area as a self-proclaimed VIP tenant, creating an atmosphere of fear.

