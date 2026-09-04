Recorded Teaching System to Be Introduced for Classes 9–12 in Assam

Guwahati: Today, rducation Minister Ranoj Pegu has announced plans to introduce a recorded teaching system for students from Classes 9 to 12 as part of efforts to strengthen the learning process.

Under the initiative, teachers will also receive online training to help them effectively use the recorded lessons and digital learning tools in classrooms. The programme is aimed at integrating technology into classroom teaching and providing students with a more structured and consistent learning experience.

Pegu said the training would be conducted online, allowing teachers to familiarise themselves with the new system and understand how it can be incorporated into regular teaching.

The initiative is expected to support both educators and students by providing access to recorded lessons and technology-enabled learning resources. It is also intended to help teachers adopt digital methods more effectively while ensuring that students in higher classes receive additional academic support.

The government’s move comes as Assam continues to expand the use of digital technology in the education sector, with a focus on improving teaching methods and learning outcomes for students.