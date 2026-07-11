Red Fort Receives Bomb Threat, Turns Out To Be Hoax After Security Search

Guwahati: Today, morning a bomb threat targeting Delhi's iconic Red Fort triggered a major security response after an unidentified caller informed the Mumbai Police Control Room that the historic monument would be blown up.

The Mumbai Police immediately relayed the information to the Delhi Police Control Room, which alerted the North District Police to take swift action.

The Delhi police team and security team conducted a thorough search of the Red Fort and its surrounding areas. After the operation, the North District Police confirmed that no suspicious objects or activities were found and declared the bomb threat to be a hoax.

Police have launched an investigation to identify the caller and trace the origin of the threat. Police also said appropriate legal action would be taken against those responsible in accordance with the law.

The incident comes amid a series of hoax bomb threats reported across the National Capital Region in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, two schools in Delhi received bomb threat emails, prompting the evacuation of students and staff, followed by extensive security checks. In June, the office of the Mayor of Delhi also received a bomb threat warning of attacks at multiple locations across Delhi and Haryana.

In both cases, security agencies carried out detailed searches and found no explosives. The threats were subsequently confirmed to be false.